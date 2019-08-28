Jerry Mollen backs Battisti

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Former Broome County District Attorney Jerry Mollen has weighed in on this year’s hotly contested DA’s race.

At a news conference today, the former Democratic DA for 28 years crossed party lines to endorse Republican candidate Paul Battisti.

Mollen says since he left office at the end of 2015, he’s learned of certain abusive practices by the current District Attorney’s Office.



Among the claims made, Mollen says the current administration has regularly issued grand jury subpoenas for documents, witnesses, and information when there is no pending grand jury proceeding.



He also says that the DA’s office has threatened law enforcement with official misconduct for refusing to obey the directives of the District Attorney.



Mollen also cited an issue from May when one of Battisti’s opponents in the election, Mike Korchak, signed a false felony indictment.

Back when it occurred, Korchak called it a clerical error.

Mollen says that is absurd.

“People sometimes ask me why are so many law enforcement organizations, the sheriff, chiefs of police, unions endorsing Paul Battisiti? Some of these things the community doesn’t know about that I just talked about, the law enforcement agencies and legal community know about.”

Current D-A Steve Cornwell defeated Mollen in 2015.

And Korchak, the current Chief Assistant D-A and Libertarian candidate, ran unsuccessfully against Mollen in 2007.

When asked to respond to Mollen’s accusations, Cornwel’s office said, “The District Attorney’s Office does not engage in political campaigns, or politics.”

Debra Gelson is running as the Democrat in November’s election.