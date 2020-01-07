Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament to start Tuesday night

Your clue is, the three highest scoring Jeopardy champions of all time pitted against each other.

The primetime special, Jeopardy The Greatest of All Time, will feature Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer playing against each other for the first time.

The multi-night event will pick the ultimate winner among the all-time greats.

The tournament will air Tuesday night, Wednesdsay night and Thursday night, with possible games on Friday and next week.

It will end only when one person has won three matches, taking home the one million dollar prize.

You can follow the special on WIVT NewsChannel 34 starting at 8 Tuesday night.

