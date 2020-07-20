Jeopardy! From the Vault: Classic episodes to air throughout the summer

Beginning Monday night, Jeopardy! is ready to take you back to the 1980’s.

The show will be opening its vault to to air a four-week retrospective series, going back to some of its most memorable contestants, moments and tournaments.

This includes the season premiere of the show, which aired on September 10, 1984.

This week, WIVT will air the best of Jeopardy!’s First Decade.

The week of the 27th will be the Best of Celebrity Jeopardy!

August 3rd through 7th, as well as August 10th through 14th will be the Million Dollar Masters Encore Presentation, an exciting contest from 2002 featuring the 15 best contestants from the first 18 seasons in a 2 week competition at Radio City Music Hall.

You can watch all these episodes on WIVT-TV at 7:30 PM.

