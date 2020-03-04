Jennie F. Snapp holds Castle Ball tournament

BINGHAMTON, NY – A student at a local middle school is building stronger bonds with his school.

Endicott’s Jennie F. Snapp Middle School had a Castle Ball tournament last week, with help from Jaezelle Darrah, a student at the school.

The game involves castles, or structures made of six hula hoops, and players must knock down the opposing team’s castles.

Darrah won a Mental Health Association grant by writing an essay about strengthening friendship so that kids can feel more comfortable at school.

JFS Principal Timothy Lowie says Darrah’s project has been a huge success.

“We started planning in October, when we knew that Jaezelle got the grant. It’s just nice that it’s finally here. We have more students than I thought would participate because they don’t like to give up their lunch period when they are with their friends, and it’s been great,” says Lowie.

The Binghamton Devils also had a representative at the event.

Devil Dog, the mascot gave out tickets to the winners of the tournament for last Friday night’s game.

