JCC investigation

The Jewish Community Center is facing a state investigation after it fired an employee for having a gun at its facility.

In a news release sent to NewsChannel 34, the JCC says the incident happened while the center was closed for the Christmas holiday.

It says a staff member was leaving for the day and left his licensed handgun in the maintenance area.

The gun was found by another employee who locked it away.

While the JCC says the worker has a state concealed carry permit, the center has a strict no gun policy so he was terminated.

Last week, the JCC received notice from the state Office of Children and Family Services that its status was changed to “pending revocation.”

The center says it is allowed to continue operating as normal while the state undertakes an “enforcement action” because of the firearm being on the property.

The JCC says it is committed to the safety and well-being of the children in its daycare facilities and expects to have a resolution to the matter by the end of the week.

You can read the JCC’s press release below:

The Jewish Community Center (JCC) dismissed a staff member due to an incident that occurred while the JCC was closed for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, after the building was shut down for the holiday, a staff member was leaving for the day and left his licensed handgun in the maintenance area.

Another member of the staff found it and locked it away.

The staff member does possess a NYS Concealed Carry license, however, the JCC has a strict no gun policy and we had no choice but to terminate his employment.

At the end of the day on January 7, 2020, we received notice that our status with the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) was changed to, “pending revocation”.

This means we are still permitted to operate as usual while the “enforcement action” is being resolved.

The enforcement action was issued regarding the firearm on the property.

We have been in contact with the appropriate representative at OCFS and expect a resolution before the end of this week.

As always, the safety and well-being of the children in our care is our top priority and we take this notice very seriously.

We value the positive relationship we have with OCFS and are dedicated to the standard they put in place to maintain high-quality childcare.

We are confident that our 80-year history of providing quality pre-school and childcare services will continue to be top rate.