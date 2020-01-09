Jason Garnar speaks with Johnson City High School students

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Some Johnson City High School students heard first-hand what it’s like to run for and hold elected office today.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar spoke with students about his position, the role of county government and some of his experiences in politics and campaigning.

Participation in Government teacher Judy Gleason says these seniors are entering the world next year and it’s important that they understand who represents them.

“I think they assume that the federal, level of politics impacts them more but I think local politics can impact them on a daily basis. It’s really hard to get them to understand that. Which is why I think it’s really important to get them to actually interact with government officials and see what’s happening and what they’re responsible for on a local level,” said Gleason.

Gleason says Assemblywoman Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar have been presented to seniors in previous years.