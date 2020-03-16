Jason Garnar signs executive orders banning large gatherings and helping with childcare accommodations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar signed a pair of executive orders today, one mirroring Cuomo’s ban on social gatherings of 50 people or more and the other to help ensure essential workers can do their jobs.

Garnar announced the measures at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office this morning.

The second order directs local daycare facilities to prioritize available open slots for the children of essential employees within the public and private sectors.

The move is to help alleviate the difficulty many workers are encountering finding care fro their school-age children now that all primary schools have closed.

Garnar says that the county is working with the state Office of Family and Children’s Services to eliminate or reduce some regulations allowing for more capacity to be added quickly.

“I would expect that this week we’ll be making some announcements on how we’ve been able to increase capacity. We do anticipate that some daycares will close. There’s a lot of things to consider as we deal with this pandemic. That is something that working on almost around the clock to address.”

Garnar says the order applies to the children of workers whose duties and responsibilities are essential to the public’s health, safety and welfare.

Those include, but are not limited to, first responders, health care employees, government employees and sanitation workers.