Jason Garnar offers up ways to help those who are out of work

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another number that continues to rise across the state and country is of those filing for unemployment benefits as many businesses have been forced to close and layoff workers.

During his daily briefing today, Executive Garnar reminded residents that the county’s Office of Employment and Training is still helping job seekers, albeit only over the phone.



Last week, more than 369,000 people statewide applied for unemployment insurance, a more than 2600 percent increase over the same week last year.



While the new Broome Career Center at the Oakdale Mall is closed, employees can still assist job seekers with applying for jobs that remain available.

Workforce Development Director Bob Murphy says so many applicants have flooded the State Labor Department’s phone line that local residents have turned to them for help.

“There’s going to be a long wait. Probably most of our calls are frustrated people who have waited on the line and have been unable to speak to someone and they’re looking for some reassurance that they’re doing the right thing. You are doing the right thing. They went from about 8,000 calls a day to 6.2 million calls last week,” says Murphy.

Murphy says out-of-work people must contact the state to apply for unemployment insurance.

The phone number is 888-209-8124 but they may have an easier time initiating their application online at Labor.NY.gov.

The local workforce development office is offering additional online job training through the Skillup Broome County website which has over 5,000 free courses available.



For more information, go to BroomeTiogaWorks.com or find them on Facebook.