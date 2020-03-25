Jason Garnar introduces new coronavirus map, showing towns where infected residents live

BINGHAMTON, NY – People can now track the number of COVID-19 cases in Broome County and see which municipality they come from online.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced a new map on the county’s website that shows where residents with coronavirus live.

As of this afternoon, the map shows four cases in the City of Binghamton, three in Johnson City, two in Endicott and one in Vestal.

The map also tallies the number of deaths, 2 so far, and those who are deemed recovered which is still zero.

The information will be updated daily.

Garnar also wants residents to know that local law enforcement is taking social distancing restrictions seriously.

“For example, the no unnecessary travel law, the Sheriff’s Office has made it very clear that they’re going to be strictly enforcing those laws. If you are violating any of these orders, they can arrest you and they’re very, very serious about that,” says Garnar.

Garnar says 200 tests from Broome County have been submitted to labs for testing so far.

The county counts 10 positive and 91 negative with 99 pending.

Officials say that the state lab that the hospitals use have a somewhat faster turn-around than labs used by local clinics.

One viewer tells us that she has been waiting since March 16th for the results of her test.

To visit the coronavirus map click here.