Jason Garnar gives 2020 Shared Services Plan presentation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is hoping for another windfall from the State of New York as it has identified more ways local government can share resources and services.

County Executive Jason Garnar made a state-mandated public presentation last Friday of Broome’s 2020 Shared Services plan at the Your Home Public Library in Johnson City.

Only JC Mayor Greg Deemie, county staffers and members of the media were in attendance.

This is the second time the state has submitted a plan as part of Governor Cuomo’s Shared Services Initiative.

Once the county, towns, villages and local school districts document their savings, the state matches the total amount.

Broome’s 2018 plan netted a check for 3.1 million dollars.

This plan estimates about 2.2 million in savings.

Among the plans that’s hard to put a dollar amount on is the creation of a shared equipment database.

“We’re actually creating a piece of software that will log all that type of equipment in there so that other municipalities can get in there when they’re looking to purchase equipment, especially very specific equipment, that they can log in, search the database and share with the county,” said Garnar.

Other savings in the plan come from the dissolution of the Village of Deposit’s police department and criminal court, a new shared radio communications system and a shared tax assessor.

Garnar concedes that finding new partnerships will get more difficult with each passing year.