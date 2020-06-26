Jason Garnar ends daily briefings

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Ganar held his final daily coronavirus briefing today.

Garnar held his 80th media briefing of the pandemic inside the county health department in Binghamton.

Almost all of them have occurred at 3 P-M, Monday through Friday.

Garnar praised the hard work of county employees throughout the COVID crisis, from contact tracers to emergency services personnel.

The Office of Emergency Services has distributed over 1.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment, much of it donated by the community.

And local school districts, under the coordination of Broome-Tioga BOCES, have distributed over 1 point 2 million meals to school kids.

This is the 104th day of Broome County’s State of Emergency.

“It feels like 104 years some days. I feel like March just seems like an eternity ago. And I think I speak for the rest of people in Broome County when I say that,” says Garnar.

A total of 661 Broome residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Garnar says he will continue to hold news conferences when information warrants it, but the daily briefing have now come to an end.