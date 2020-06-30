Jason Garnar declares several Broome County high school winter sports teams co-state champions

BINGHAMTON, NY – With many winter high school sports seasons left incomplete, a few Section Four teams can now call themselves state champions.

Earlier today, several local teams were honored as state co-champions by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar at two ceremonies at Otsiningo Park.

Garnar presented members of those teams with official citations declaring their championship status.

Teams included were Seton Catholic Central, Johnson City, and Binghamton in boy’s basketball,

Maine-Endwell in girl’s basketball, as well Union-Endicott girl’s and M-E boy’s and girls bowling.

After the ceremonies, Garnar explained why he felt compelled to make this official.

“They are the last team standing. So, we believe that they should be declared state champions. They did not lose their last game. They won their last game. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re in the states and you win your last game, you’re the state champion. So, we’ve declared all these teams state champions, teams that are from Broome County,” says Garnar.

As Garnar mentioned, this is for teams who were in a state tournament from Broome County at the time of the shutdown due to COVID-19.

However, it’s not officially recognized by the state athletic governing body.