BROOME COUNTY – County Executive Jason Garnar announced at a Thursday afternoon press conference announced that he will be closing the bus station in downtown Binghamton, effective 12 AM Friday.

The order is put in place to make sure nobody is coming into Broome County who doesn’t live in the county.

Garnar also announced that he’s reaching out to hotels and landlords to make sure everyone is complying.

In county transit will continue to run as it has been.