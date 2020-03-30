Jason Garnar asks the public to search their homes for PPE

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID-19 confirmed cases in Broome County continue to be centered around the urban core.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced today that the county’s own tally has Broome with 32 total cases, with 11 in Johnson City, 10 in the City of Binghamton and 6 in Vestal.

There are also cases in Endicott, the Town of Union and Windsor.

Garnar joined other local leaders in signing a letter State Senator Fred Akshar sent to Governor Cuomo urging him to discourage New Yorkers, especially those from the heavily-impacted downstate area, from traveling throughout the state.

Akshar is asking the Governor to allow upstate leaders to take steps to limit travel into their communities as a way to lessen the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Garnar continues to encourage residents to search their homes looking for unused N-95 masks that they may have bought for home projects.

He says individuals have donated nearly 100 masks, 5,000 gloves and even 44 medical gowns to the collection center outside the Oakdale Mall so far.

“I had a chance to talk to my pastor over the weekend and he said, ‘I went into my basement and I found a handful of them as well.’ So, these things are around. It’s just a matter of taking some time and looking for them,” says Garnar.

Garnar also continues to reiterate the need for residents to stay home unless making necessary travel to the grocery store, pharmacy or a doctor’s appointment.

He says anyone who witnesses other gathering in groups or otherwise violating social distancing orders can report it by calling 778-1911.