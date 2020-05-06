Jason Garnar announces the Broome County Jail has no more COVID-19 cases among inmates, expands on re-opening efforts

BINGHAMTON, NY – Saying it’s incredibly important to start reopening the economy, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a joint call with other regional leaders today.

Broome is the largest of 8 counties in the Southern Tier region.

Garnar says the state will assess benchmarks within the region as a whole, rather than statistics from individual counties.

That means that if one county is exceeding goals for hospital capacity, contact tracing capacity and testing capacity, it can help to make up for another county that isn’t meeting the guidelines.

Garnar says the region will also have its state-mandated 12 point plan in place prior to May 15th.

“We have been devastated with job losses, business shutdowns, and as county leaders, we’re all seeing revenues being reduced greatly. It’s causing incredible budget problems in all of our municipalities and all of our counties. We really need to see business reopen but do it in a healthy way,” says Garnar.

Garnar also had some good news today: the Broome County Jail no longer has any active cases of the virus among the inmate population.

Nevertheless, social justice activists once again rallied outside his media briefing today to demand that vulnerable inmates be released.