Jason Garnar announces 8th county death, 3rd coronavirus hot spot

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has its 8th COVID-19 fatality and has announced a third coronavirus hotspot.

A woman in her 80’s has become the 8th person to die.

County Executive Jason Garnar also reported that the United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus in Johnson City is the county’s third location with multiple and spreading cases of the virus, joining the Susquehanna Nursing Center and the county jail.

The county health department is working with United Methodist Homes to trace whomever has been in contact with those who have tested positive.

Because nursing homes have not been accepting visitors for weeks, public health officials are looking at whether the virus was brought into the facility by staff.

Garnar did have some good news to deliver.

After conferring with the Governor’s office, the county has reversed course and will allow so-called drive by birthday parties in which participants drive by the home of the celebrant, honking their horns and displaying signs.

“I heard a lot about this. Even my own wife disagreed with me on this. There were a number of arguments that we had when I talked about enforcing this and the way that we interpreted it,” said Garnar.

Garnar says however that it is important that participants keep their windows rolled up and never stop and get out of their vehicles.

The County Exec also announced the formation of a Recovery Task Force that will look at managing the gradual reopening of society once the worst of the pandemic has passed.

Below is a press release from the Hilltop Campus:

NOT CURRENTLY ANYWHERE ELSE ON THE CAMPUS; OTHER AREAS INCLUDING THE NURSING HOME, TO DATE REMAIN COVID-19 FREE

United Methodist Homes took a proactive approach very early on in the COVID-19 pandemic implementing every precautionary measure set forth, often before mandated, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our campuses.

We have and continue to work very closely with state and local health departments and are following all guidance set for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and our state and local Department of Health.

On April 9th, United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus experienced our first case of COVID-19 among one of our employees in our west-side assisted living facility. T

he department of health was contacted and we continue to work very closely with them implementing every possible measure to contain its spread.

Every resident and staff of this area were placed on close surveillance for the development of any symptoms of COVID-19. Subsequently, four residents developed symptoms and tested positive. One resident is being treated in the hospital for reasons un-related to COVID-19.

The other residents are being cared for in place under isolation on the unit with strict adherence to infection control protocol and use of personal protective equipment.

The entire unit is on isolation and in addition, every other resident of the west-side is strongly encouraged to stay in their rooms.

All non-essential staff have been restricted from the affected unit to further eliminate any other potential exposure and unnecessary traffic.

The staff on this unit work exclusively on this unit to minimize any cross-exposure to other areas. Campus-wide, we continue to actively screen all employees prior to each shift, enforce a no-visitor policy, and continue with suspension of all group activity and communal dining.

The on-going welfare of our residents and staff remain our utmost priority and we are doing everything possible to contain the spread implementing every measure recommended by authorities.

We want to assure everyone that our staff remain committed and dedicated to keeping our residents and each other safe.

Our infection control team continues to work tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our staff and campus liaisons are available to keep our residents and families updated on their loved one and continue to assist with FaceTime calls.

We are appreciative of all the support and understanding from our residents and families. We continue to remind everyone to do all they can do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community by following the recommendations set forth by the CDC: Social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, self-isolating if showing any signs or symptoms, and seek medical assistance as necessary.

We have a dedicated page on our website to provide pertinent details and updates at: https://www.unitedmethodisthomes.org/coronavirus-precautionary-information/.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Ron Patti, Executive Director, Hilltop Campus 607-798-7818 ext. 210.