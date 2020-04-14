Jason Garnar announces 29 coronavirus recoveries in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is touting a pair of positive trends in the battle against COVID-19, more testing and more recoveries.

During his daily coronavirus briefing today, Garnar announced that 29 people are now listed as having recovered from the virus, with 5 in the hospital and 102 recovering from home.

Garnar highlighted this video posted to Facebook by Lourdes Hospital yesterday that showed 2 COVID-19 patients being wheeled out of the hospital to the applause of medical personnel.

Lourdes posted that Martin Sarday had been treated for 8 days at the hospital and Rocky Oppito for 14 days.

“We have had 29 people get this and recover and I think that’s really important. I just want to say best if luck to Rocky and Martin as they begin their recovery outside of the hospital. It’s just an inspiring reminder that people do recover,” says Garnar.

Garnar also announced that he expects testing to ramp up in the coming days now that local hospitals have acquired many more test kits.

The total number tested so far has almost reached the 1,000 mark.

But now, there are between 4,500 and 5,000 test kits on hand and hospitals have begun testing more than just the most severe cases.