Jason Garnar addresses the Broome County false positive COVID-19 case

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a rebuke of a statement made this afternoon by Governor Cuomo that confirmed Broome County’s first case of coronavirus, local officials say there is no case yet of COVID-19 in the county.

Broome Executive Jason Garnar and other officials say the diagnosis originally thought to have been made at a hospital in Broome County was actually made in another county in New York.

Cuomo made the statement during his daily live streamed coronavirus media update from Albany.

Nevertheless, the county had already made plans to activate its Emergency Operations Center in the Emergency Service Building where coordination of the county’s response will take place.

Garnar says having a false positive is frustrating because it creates unnecessary fear.

“We are taking steps to prepare for this. We have done it for months. We stepped it up to a pretty big level today in opening up the EOC, and when we have our first positive case, we will be able to the things we have been practicing in our drills,” says Garnar.

When asked which county the positive test came from, Garnar said he could not reveal that because of the limited resources they get from the state.

He says he tried verifying the alleged positive test with all the hospitals in the area, but none could.

Meanwhile, Cuomo also mentioned during his address that Delaware County, immediately to the east of Broome, has its first case of the virus.

First cases in the Rochester area and Albany County were reported today as well.