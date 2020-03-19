Jason Garnar addresses second case of COVID-19 in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – As we reported earlier, Broome County now has its second case of COVID-19.

Broome County officials confirmed the second case today and that’s about all they would say about the matter.

Other than acknowledging that this patient actually is also a Broome County residents, they refused to comment on whether the person is hospitalized and what condition he or she is in.

Meanwhile, County Executive Jason Garnar says his deputy and the deputies at the Health Department and Emergency Services have established their own parallel emergency operations center so that they don’t remain in contact with each other.

“We’re doing this out of an abundance of caution. We talk to each other constantly. We have a video link set up and we’re doing that so that people stay safe and we can continue operations unimpeded by any contagion,” says Garnar.

Health officials say they are reaching out to everyone who had contact with the latest coronavirus patient.

The county currently has 117 test results pending and 12 people under mandatory quarantine.