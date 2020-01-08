January 8th, 2020 weather forecast; Snow squalls possible in the afternoon

(Wednesday January 8th 2020) A cold front brings bursts of snow and knocks our temperatures down Wednesday.

Wind chill temperatures are not far from zero degree the next couple of days.

There’s a cold front coming through Wednesday.

This will bring the threat of snow showers, which could be in the form of snow squall Wednesday afternoon.

Be on alert for whiteout conditions due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

A coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible.

The cold front also knocks the temperatures down from the 30s in the morning to the teens by the evening.

When you combine that with a very blustery west wind, the wind chill is expected to hover around zero degrees Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

High pressure builds in Thursday and keeps things quiet.



A warm up and more rain is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. We have to watch for the threat of maybe an icy mix Saturday. Stay tuned for more information as we analyze new data this week.

Wednesday: Brisk and seasonably cold with some snow showers. Highs near 30.

Wednesday Night: Few snow showers and very blustery. Low in the teens. Wind chills near zero.

Thursday: Some sun. Highs in the mid 20s.



Friday: Turning warmer with rain, some sleet possible in the morning. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Some rain and possibly a wintry mix are expected. Highs close to 46.

Sunday: Chance rain changing to snow by the end of the day. High mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.