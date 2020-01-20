January 20th, 2019 weather forecast: Temperatures in the teens, warming up during the week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Bundle up!! We’re only in the teens today, but we will feel a warming trend ahead after today.

The end of the holiday weekend will be very cold, but mainly dry with just some lingering light snow showers/flurries this morning off Lake Ontario.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs will be in the mid to upper teens with intervals of sun and a bit of a brisk wind.



High pressure is in control of the weather around here Tuesday through Friday the way it looks now and as the high drifts off to the south and east of us a return flow will help moderate the temps.

We will feel the low to mid 20s Tuesday, low 30s Wednesday and mid to upper 30s late this week!

The weekend could get interesting again with a rain/snow and or a mix occurring as another storm tries to move in. Stay tuned.

Monday: Bit brisk with morning lake flurries tapering under some sun. It will be very cold with highs between 15 and 20.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Very cold. Lows in the single digits.

Tuesday: Not as cold with clouds increasing. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: A bit breezy and milder with some sun and highs in the low 30s.

Thursday: More sunshine and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Quiet and pretty mild with more clouds working in. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Brisk with rain and or snow/mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Windy and a little colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.