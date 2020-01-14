January 14, 2020 weather forecast: Mild temperatures stay through the end of the week

(Tuesday January 14th 2020) We’re still keeping this spring-like feel to our weather around for a few more days.

Winter is planning its comeback for the end of the week.

Winter weather enthusiasts/snow lovers the weather isn’t great for you through midweek.

A mostly cloudy sky persists overall into Tuesday and Wednesday with a little sun possible at times, especially Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few rain showers possible towards evening Tuesday into Tuesday night.

It turns colder, more typical of January Thursday into Friday. A little bit of snow is expected Thursday, and just quiet and cold Friday.

Weather could get stormy and messy come Saturday depending on the track of powerful storm system. Stay tuned for updates this week.



Tuesday: More clouds than not with a shower or two towards sunset. Highs near 45.

Tuesday Night: Few showers around. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and cooler, but still pretty mild. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday: Blustery and turning colder with rain/snow to snow showers. Early high near 35.

Friday: A bit brisk and cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the low 20s.

Saturday: Windy with snow/icy mix possible. Highs between 25 and 30.

Sunday: Blustery and colder with some snow showers around. Highs in the low 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. High 20 to 25.