Jack Sherman Toyota wins 2019 Toyota President’s Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – Toyota Motor Sales has announced Jack Sherman Toyota has won the 2019 Toyota President’s Award.

This is the 31st time the dealership has received the award, which is currently the manufacturer’s highest distinction for a U.S Toyota Dealership.

The President’s Award is awarded each year to a U.S Toyota dealership who “excels in sales standards, marketing compliance, service processes, branding, customer relations and other key metrics.”

Jack Sherman Toyota is the New York Region’s only 30 time recipient.