Italian Festival celebrates heritage with food and music

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Once the parade resumed and then finished, the annual Italian block party got into full swing.

The Italian Festival took place on Water Street in front of Boscov’s.

There were a wide variety of Italian delicacies for sale under the tents and people enjoyed the beautiful weather.

Mark Dozoretz of the Binghamton Sons of Italy Lodge says it’s a great way for local Italian-Americans to celebrate their heritage.

“As part of our heritage, we get together as families, enjoy some of this great food that these ladies have put together and it’s all about inclusiveness,” says Dozoretz.

Dozoretz says it’s important for young people to know and appreciate the contributions of explorer Christopher Columbus.



The festival also featured a performance by Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns.