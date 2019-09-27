Innovation Technology’s open house is looking to fill more positions

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y – A Johnson City technology firm that’s growing by leaps and bounds is showing off its new campus.

Innovation is holding an open house tomorrow at its new headquarters on the newly named Innovation Way off of Oakdale Road.

The company, which designs and manufactures pharmacy automation equipment, began moving into the former Ozalid buildings 6 months ago.

It has now consolidated its manufacturing, engineering and administration into one location, doubling its overall square footage.

However, due to explosive growth over the past year or so, Innovation is already bursting at the seams and is looking for additional space.

It’s added 80 people over the past year and still has over 25 openings to fill.

“Our marketplace is very very healthy at the moment. The appetite for our products and services is very high, and were enjoying growth as a result of it,” says COO Tom Boyer.

Much of that growth has come from contracts with the Air Force and the Veterans Administration, but Boyer says there are some large non-governmental contracts in the offing as well.

The open house is scheduled from 10 to 2 Saturday.

And while it’s intended for employees and their friends and family, vendors, suppliers and local community leaders, Boyer says people interested in employment at Innovation are also encouraged to attend.

He says they have openings across all of their departments.