Innovation secures large investors

JOHNSON CITY, NY – As Johnson City-based Innovation prepares for additional military and civilian contracts, it has found the capital investment needed to sustain its explosive growth.

The pharmacy automation manufacturer has announced that it has sold a majority stake in its business to a consortium of 3 investors led by Greg Wasson.

Wasson is the former CEO of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, which owns Walgreens drug stores and other pharmaceutical-related businesses.

The influx of capital from Wasson Enterprise, Allomer Capital Group and Capstone Consultants will allow Innovation the ability to fulfill large-scale contracts.

The Boyer family, which founded Innovation, and its employee shareholders will continue to own a minority stake in the business.