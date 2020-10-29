InfraSolutions brings work to the Binghamton area

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new company headquartered in Binghamton is looking to generate business across the United States.

InfraSolutions, a company which is owned and operated by McFarland-Johnson, has been making special renderings for some big projects in our area.

The company has been working with the Greater Binghamton Airport, Tioga County Bridge Maintenance, and more.

The new business is also working to help cities and businesses get back on their feet during the COVID pandemic.

President Chad Nixon says InfraSolutions is flexible enough to help anyone.

“We found that, with the pandemic, trying to engage municipalities and other clients that are trying to understand their finances better, and how they’re going to come back online after this pandemic and through the recovery, that’s also some of the custom software that we’re working on, is financially related, and that’s been incredibly helpful to our clients,” says Nixon.

InfraSolution’s immediate future involves some major work.

Nixon says it’s currently involved in a big project for the federal government as well as work in Nebraska.

He says he likes bringing that work to Greater Binghamton.