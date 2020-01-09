Indivisible Binghamton protests President Trump and the possible war with Iran

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local activists rallied today in Vestal to protest possible war with Iran.

Indivisible Binghamton is a group that opposes President Trump’s agenda.

They lined the Vestal Parkway in front of Fedex and Jimmy John’s to express their displeasure with the escalating conflict between the US and Iran.

Protesters held signs that said “Brains, Not Bombs”, “No War of Distraction”, and others.

Indivisible Binghamton Co-Lead Lori Wahila says tensions were inflamed when Trump ordered the assassination of an Iranian general last week.

“As far as we can see, there has been nothing to precipitate that. There has been no evidence of why he did that, when he did that. It just seems like he’s trying to irritate the situation, and it’s got us terrified for our children and our grandchildren that we are going to be in another war,” says Wahila.

Wahila says one of her biggest concerns is the President’s use of Twitter to conduct his foreign policy.