UNADILLA, NY – The Otsego County Health Department is warning of a possible coronavirus exposure.

An individual who attended the Unadilla Livestock auction on Saturday, May 16th has tested positive for the virus.

They attended the auction from 1:30 to 9:30 PM and did not wear a mask.

The person is from another, unspecified county.

The health department is asking all who attended to monitor for symptoms of the virus through May 30th.