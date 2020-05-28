Individual found dead after disappearing in Chenango River

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 18 year-old Nicholas Russell of Smyrna, New York.

SHERBURNE, NY – A person was found dead after disappearing into the Chenango River Wednesday evening.

Around 5 PM, the Norwich State Police responded to a report of a person who went underwater in the Chenango River and never resurfaced.

The incident occurred near State Route 80 and County Route 23 in the village of Sherburne.

The New York State Underwater Recovery Team and divers, as well as an air boat from the Chenango County Bureau of Fire searched the river and the areas around it.

Shortly after 8 PM, the victim was found.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.