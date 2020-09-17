Importance of getting a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Getting your flu shot this year may be more important than ever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can be extremely similar, and it can be hard to tell the difference between them.

Director of Lourdes Walk-in Clinics Allan Capin says that while a flu vaccine may not prevent influenza in full, it will help ease complications and make treatment easier.

Capin says those who get ill and don’t want to come to the doctor can do telehealth visits from their home, a newer feature for Lourdes.

Everyone who does come into Lourdes offices, however, will get tested for both viruses.

Capin says he wouldn’t be surprised if flu inflection rates were lower due to mask protocol.

“Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread through respiratory droplets, this is why it’s so important for us to wear a mask. Because, we believe that using the mask is probably going to help a lot with reducing the transmission of the flu itself. But because it can get one or the other, we’re taking a lot of precautions that way,” says Capin.

Those wanting a flu shot can visit the Lourdes Clinics in Chenango Bridge or Vestal Monday through Friday, no appointment needed.

Capin stresses that all precautions have been taken to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.