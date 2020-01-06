Impeachment poll splits opinion of Brindisi down the middle

WASHINGTON, D.C – A conservative advocacy group out of Washington DC says its attacks on Congressman Anthony Brindisi’s support for impeaching President Trump are affecting public opinion.

The American Action Network has been airing television ads across Brindisi’s 22nd Congressional District criticizing the freshman Democrat for his votes to authorize the impeachment inquiry and ultimately impeach the president.

AAN released results of a private poll it commissioned from NMB Research seeking to gauge the success of its attack ads on Brindisi and two other Democrats whose districts voted for Trump in 2016.

AAN says the poll showed that 53% of constituents viewed Brindisi less favorably because of his vote, while 34% viewed him more favorably.

The Brindisi campaign declined to comment.