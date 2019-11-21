Impeachment hearings continue on capital hill

WASHINGTON, DC- As impeachment hearings into President Trump continue so does the gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Some Democrats and Republicans are frustrated and grappling with how to make laws and solve problems in the increasingly divided and divisive political climate.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright spoke with Congressmen Anthony Brindisi and Tom Redd about how they hope to move them forward in the shadow of Impeachment.

Despite impeachment and the current logjam in Washington – some Democrats and Republicans agree there’s still work that they can get done…

{*** Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} We have to look at what we can start to accomplish over the next few months that will help benefit the American people.

New York Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi says impeachment shouldn’t impede progress on legislating efforts…

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} Things on protecting peoples pre-existing conditions for peoples healthcare, prescription drugs, election security, women’s equality…

House Democrats have sent bills on those topics over to the Senate, but they haven’t seen the light of day in the Republican controlled chamber. Some… like Maryland Congressman David Trone… say that’s where the log-jam is…

{*** Congressman David Trone, D/MD ***} We’ve passed 300 bills now. 300 bills – 275 of those were bipartisan they’re sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk in the Senate. The Senate’s passed 4 bills.

New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed wants to see a vote on the US, Mexico, Canada, trade agreement.

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} Enough is enough we can do more than just play politics in Washington DC.

Reed says the White House is ready to act…

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} But impeachment is now a roadblock and once this is ignited – small window – this town shuts down and all you’re going to see is this impeachment circus for the foreseeable future.

but Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says impeachment is no excuse…

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} During the Nixon impeachment during the Clinton impeachment those presidents still legislated and there is absolutely the ability to work.