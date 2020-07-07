Imagicka reopens

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local store that sells a little bit of everything is enjoying a period of high success.

Imagicka, a unique vendor on Court Street, offers varied products from jewelry to Native American flutes, and African and Irish Drums.

The store also has goblets and small dragon statues.

Like many other businesses, it has introduced hand sanitizer at the entrance, and has plexiglass barriers between each isle and the front desk.

“I was still in here 50 hours a week. I was mostly taking photographs of merchandise, building the website, putting together all the verbiage that goes behind a description of that, setting it up so you can click and buy on that stuff. It’s one of the bright sides of the epidemic is that it gave me some time,” says Wandell.

Owner Robert Wandell says he used the time while the store was closed to finally develop the store’s website, which it didn’t have before the virus broke out.

Imagika also invested in curbside delivery while the store was closed.

You can see their assortment of items at ImagickaOnline.com.