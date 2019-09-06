Ideal Senior Living Center controversy

ENDICOTT N.Y -Republicans in Endicott are questioning a tax break for Ideal Senior Living Center that the Democrat controlled village board recently signed off on.

Republican Endicott Mayoral Candidate Linda Jackson and Trustee Candidate Ted Warner object to a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes or PILOT agreement for the buyers of the nursing home which is currently owned by UHS.

At a meeting last October, the Endicott Board unanimously approved the 20-year agreement which would start at $65,000 in the first few years and gradually increase to $112,000.

Warner says full taxes on the property could generate up to $764,000, equal to 88 percent more than what the new owner would be paying.

The property currently generates no property taxes as UHS is a non-profit.

Jackson says the buyer, who owns three other senior living facilities, will be bringing in no new jobs or construction.



She says before the board took their vote, the buyer had submitted an application to the IDA stating while they couldn’t pay the full taxes, they could pay up to $250,000 per year instead.

Jackson says the decision was made without a public hearing which is unacceptable.

“It appears that this board is destined to repeat the same indiscretions by not doing their due diligence and rushing to make decisions. It’s time for new leadership in the Village of Endicott.”

Ted Warner Republican Candidate for Trustee says “It should be very obvious to Endicott taxpayers that a complete change in leadership on the Endicott board is long overdue,” says Jackson.

The Broome County INdustrial Development Agency still needs to vote on the deal.

Jackson, who is a current Endicott Trustee, was not on the board at the time of the vote as she took office at the beginning of this year.



We reached out to Endicott Mayor John Bertoni for comment but did not receive a response.