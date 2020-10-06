IAABO Golf Tournament to support St. Jude’s

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual golf tournament to support a local high school basketball officials group is taking on a deeper meaning this year.

This year’s IAABO 49 Golf Tournament is in memory of former member official, Chris Haynes.

Haynes battled leukemia for several months before passing away in April of this year.

While going through his chemotherapy treatments, Haynes would encounter children battling cancer as well.

With this in mind, Haynes, who helped organize the golf tournament each year along with Brian

Jester, decided that the proceeds from the tournament should be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Over the course of the following months, Haynes left notes for Jester about how he envisioned the tournament playing out.

Jester, Haynes’ long time officiating partner, says he is proud and honored to be able to bring Chris’ vision to life.

“It kind of hits home when you read the notes, his hand-written notes of his vision of how he wanted this tournament to be supportive of St. Jude. You, kind of, you align with that. You hold on to that. So, there’s, kind of, the driving force behind this initiative is knowing that Chris wanted it this way,” says Jester.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday at Traditions at the Glen.

Jester says they are expecting over 140 golfers to participate, and have also received donations from those who knew Chris.

He is hopeful they can raise upwards of $4,000 for St. Jude’s.