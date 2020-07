BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Humane Society has reopened its doors to the community.

The shelter is asking everyone to maintain a 6 food distance inside the kennels and cat rooms.

In addition, only three people at a time will be allowed in a petting room.

If you’re interesting in adopting, they ask that you fill out all applications outside and return them.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm – 5 pm, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.