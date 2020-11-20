Howard Hanna Real Estate donates 800 turkeys to Thanks 4 Giving

VESTAL, NY – The Thanks 4 Giving turkey drive has crossed the finish line thanks in part to an incredible donation from a local real estate office.

Howard Hanna Real Estate donated over 800 turkeys, amounting to almost $8900 worth, getting Catholic Charities past its goal of 3500 turkeys for its 2020 drive.

The company has come out to donate turkeys in each of the last 5 Thanks 4 Giving events, but no company had ever made a donation of this size before.

Catholic Charities of Broome County Manager of Emergency Services Mary Whitcombe says she couldn’t imagine something like this happening.

“809 turkeys is an amazing feat. We cannot believe that anybody collected 809 turkeys, or money to purchase 809 turkeys. It is just an amazing donation. It’s the largest that I can think of in recent memory, if not completely, the 23 years we’ve been doing this,” says Whitcombe.

The folks from Howard Hanna say they have a friendly competition with Matco and local law enforcement officers each year to see who can donate the most.

This year, Matco donated 619 frozen birds and the cops delivered around 400.

The turkeys, along with side dishes, are going out to people who live in poverty in all parts of Broome County.

Considering how many people have been affected by the pandemic, Whitcombe says she and her colleagues knew the need would be greater than ever