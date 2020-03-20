How to file for unemployment right now

The New York State Department of Labor is taking added measures to guarantee unemployment insurance to those who lose their jobs.

By noon on Tuesday, the department had over 21,000 calls from the recently unemployed.

It has instituted a new filing system, where people can apply on a specific day of the week depending on the first letter of their last name.

It will also be waiving the 7-day waiting period for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

If you have lost your job because of the virus, you can go to applications.labor.NY.gov.