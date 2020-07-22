How the Dugout in Apalachin is adopting to Cuomo’s new law and keeping its customers safe

APALACHIN, NY – As of last Friday, all bars and restaurants across New York state are now mandated to serve food along with alcohol purchases.

With the mandate from Governor Cuomo intended to negate an atmosphere of group social drinking, this has left some establishments scrambling to secure the proper food necessary to accompany drink orders.

However, for many other places, such as the Dugout Sports Bar in Apalachin, they’ve needed to make other adjustments to ensure they are compliant.

The Dugout’s owner, Bob Porzucek , has had to adjust his restaurant’s menu, which includes lowering prices on certain items as well as creating a new menu with smaller portions.

This mandate has also forced Porzucek to temporarily cancel live music at the Dugout.

Despite the added stress, Porzucek believes that it’s for the best.

“The last thing is to just completely disregard what the governor has put out, and take another step back. The last thing we want to do is be stuck with just take-out again. So, I’m thankful we can still have customers come in,” says Porzucek.

Some of the options diners can expect to see on the Dugout’s new small item menu include pizza slices, nachos, fries and poppers, as well mozzarella sticks.

To see their entire menu, head to Dugoutpizza.com.

Last night, the Cuomo administration released more specific guidelines on what constitutes sufficient food.

It will not allow chips, popcorn or pretzels.

State Liquor Authority personnel have also been dispatched to make spot checks.

You can find the guidelines at forward.NY.gov.