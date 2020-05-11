How Subway is doing its part to ensure the safety of its customers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Restaurants that rely on customers entering their eatery to order takeout are taking steps to make their environment as safe as possible.

Subway, which has many franchise locations in Greater Binghamton, has been working to follow the latest CDC guidelines.

The sandwich shop has been sanitizing every 20 minutes to kill possible coronavirus germs, plus adding shields at the register, and even taping spots on the floor to encourage social distancing.

Subway Franchisee Joe Hess says he wants customers to leave just as safe as they were when they walked in.

“It’s becoming a routine. It’s become habit. It’s really just an everyday occurrence. It’s natural to resanitize your showroom every 20 minutes. It’s becoming more and more natural to getting used to the masks. I guess that’s really about it. It’s becoming a routine,” says Hess.

Subway nationwide has also been doing its part to help feed the hungry.

Last month, it offered to donate up to 1.5 million dollars to Feeding America, the parent organization of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and food banks across the country, based on the number of foot-long sandwiches that it sold.