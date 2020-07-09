How new ICE policy could affect students

ALBANY, NY – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE put forth a new policy this week that affects immigrant students.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us what the impact could be for the fall semester.

The policy coming from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program would prohibit some international students from staying in the United States if they take all online classes during the fall semester.

((Jamie Dangler, UUP VP for Academics)) This rule would create havoc, it would interrupt the educational work of those international students and have a tremendous impact in a negative way on our campuses and the campus communities.

United University Professions Vice President for Academics, Jamie Dangler says there are about 22,000 international SUNY students.

She say many have remained in the United States during the pandemic.

((Jamie Dangler, UUP VP for Academics)) We learned based on what was reported at a recent SUNY Board of trustees meeting that 80 percent of SUNY’s international students are currently here. Right, they are in the US, probably most of them in New York State, connected to their campus communities and doing their work.

Many colleges and universities have still not yet made decisions on in-person instruction yet.

((Jamie Dangler, UUP VP for Academics)) It does not make sense to require international students who are an integral part of these programs to have to either leave the country, or change their institution or for the institution to have to do something artificial that is not educationally sound in order to be able to keep them here.

Dangler says the policy still has not been published in the Federal Register yet, leaving many unanswered questions.