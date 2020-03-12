How local senior centers and nursing homes are dealing with the pandemic

VESTAL, NY – Senior living centers across our area are restricting access to their facilities in light of the coronavirus.

Elderwood Village at Vestal announced yesterday that it was banning most visitors and vendors after receiving guidance from federal and state health agencies.

The adult home community, which has almost 60 residents and 40 staff, says it wants to do everything it can to protect its people and keep them safe.

Only residents in end-of-life situations, those with only a few days to live, will be allowed visitors who have been pre-authorized.

Elderwood offers a level of care just shy of assisted living, providing help with meals, medications, bathing, grooming and dressing, but is not a nursing facility.

As a result, some of its residents still drive and come and go.

“We’ve asked them to use some extra precautions to limit their exposure out in the community as much as possible. Only leaving to go to doctors appointments and necessities, if they’re in agreement with that. And then making sure that when they come back, we’re doing screenings with them, making sure they don’t have any fever or any symptoms of coronavirus. And making sure again that they’re handwashing and sanitizing and keeping safe distance from everyone,” says Elderwood Administrator Colleen Hunt.

Broome County announced today similar restrictions at the Willow Point Nursing Center.

All other nursing homes and adult care facilities have been ordered to do the same.