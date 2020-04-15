How local restaurants are learning to adapt amid COVID-19 crisis

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local restaurants are doing the best that they can to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many have transitioned to takeout service and some are also offering delivery.

Paul VanSavage, Secretary of Southern Tier Independent Restaurants, or STIR, estimates that about 3 quarters of his organization’s membership are offering takeout.

VanSavage says they’ve instituted additional safeguards to promote hygiene and social distancing, including curbside service for many.

He says eateries face a number of logistical challenges including determining how much staff and inventory to keep on hand and securing the proper takeout containers.

VanSavage says that while Greater Binghamton was becoming a food destination, some independent restaurants may not survive the crisis.

He says these establishments are vital to the soul of the community.

“Not just the economic community, but the social community too. When we go out to eat, it’s usually not because we’re hungry. We go out to eat because it’s a social event, we’re celebrating something, we’re having a business meeting. So, supporting our local restaurants now is really more important than ever,” says VanSavage.

VanSavage says many restaurants are getting creative with their daily specials as well as family of 4 meal bundles.

And some have even collaborated with each other to contribute to a 3 course meal.

VanSavage says even those who are uncomfortable making the trip can support their local eatery by purchasing a gift card online or over the phone