How churches are adapting to coronavirus spreading

BINGHAMTON, NY – Churches across our region have already been altering their worship services to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.

At the beginning of the month, Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Binghamton started making changes to how members of the congregation shares the peace and takes holy communion.

Parishioners no longer touch each other, and some are opting for sign language as a way to express the peace.

And wine has been eliminated from communion.

Clergy and others on the altar are washing their hands immediately before communion and everyone is asked to wash hands or use sanitizer before entering the sanctuary.

Those who are sick or simply too anxious to come, can watch online.

“If you would like to experience or see the worship service, people can tune into our Facebook page: Christ Church Episcopal Church. I think that will help people feel they’re still part of community but knowing that they do not have to come to church to maintain the loving relationship we have and their relationship with God.”

Mother Elizabeth says Christ Church is looking for ways to minimize the risk to the people they serve through their CHOW Pantry, Katie’s Clothing Closet and the Canteen soup kitchen that takes place this Sunday at Trinity Memorial Church.

Roman Catholic Bishop Douglas Lucia sent out similar guidance to local Catholic churches today, issuing a special dispensation releasing Catholics from the obligation to attend mass.

Those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to stay home.