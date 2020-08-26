How Binghamton University is managing positive COVID-19 cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University has many of its students back on campus for its first day of classes this year.

Students were out in front of the Administration building throwing a Frisbee to mark the return of life on campus.

It wasn’t all perfect for the move-in week, however.

There were 30 positive tests for the virus among the several thousand students they moved in over the course of the week.

25 of them are now in remote learning from home, 4 of them are in a dorm designed specifically to house students with COVID, and the last was an off-campus student.

Some students and even some parents were escorted off campus for failure to follow the new rules implemented by the university.

Student Association President and CEO Khaleel James urges students to be smart and safe.

“For the students that are doing what they are supposed to do, keep doing that. That’s totally fine. You’re going to see people that are not taking things as seriously as you are, and I appreciate you for taking them that seriously. I also advise that you tell your friends just like we had to just now. Put on a mask. Put on the mask and wash your hands. Play it safe,” says James.

Students will have varying schedules that involve some classes with in-person learning, and some with remote learning.

The school recently spent 7 days moving its students in and testing them to make sure they could identify those who had COVID-19.