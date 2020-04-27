How Bates Troy is handling laundry services amid the COVID-19 pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi says small businesses and rural communities are being shortchanged by the federal government’s roll out of the economic stimulus plan.

As an accredited laundry, Bates Troy Healthcare Linens in Binghamton has always followed strict temperature and chemistry guidelines to remove pathogens from textiles.

It’s now requiring its workforce to take additional safeguards by wearing masks, staying separated and doing constant sanitation of touch points and surfaces.

And it’s added HEPA and U-V filters to its H-VAC system.

President Brian Kradjian says it’s always segregated its soiled linens from the clean ones.

“We have functional separation of our air space from our soil side to our clean side. We’re one of the first laundries in the country to put ultraviolet light in our soil room as a precaution to clean any airborne contaminants as they arise. So, we’re taking great measures to try and defend against it,” says Kradjian.

Bates Troy recently purchased this UV machine for sterilizing its delivery trucks after transporting soiled linens.

Kradjian says the company is benefiting from advanced planning that got underway months ago.

He says his more than 120 employees have stepped up as well.

“Anytime you have a mass assembly of people during the coronavirus crisis, there’s a potential risk. But also, handling the contaminated textiles and doing it in a safe manner. They’ve been just wonderful, they’ve been courageous and heroic and we appreciate them,” says Kradjian.

Kradjian says Bates Troy has seen a significant drop off in volume from hospitals as they’ve been forced to postpone elective procedures.

However, his company has been able to retain its staffing with limited reduction in hours.

And its chain of dry cleaning stores remain open and offer additional ozone treatment for sterilization of garments.

The seamstresses at the stores have been spending some of their time sewing cloth masks for hospitals and customers.

And Bates Troy has been washing cloth masks for Broome County at no charge