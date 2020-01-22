House where Cheri Lindsey was murdered to be torn down

BINGHAMTON, NY – A vacant blighted building with a tragic past is expected to be torn down in the coming months.

Broome County recently decided to pay $25,000 for 6 and a half Sturges Street in Binghamton in order to demolish it.

The house, which hasn’t been occupied for many years, was where 12 year-old Cheri Lindsey was raped and murdered while collecting money on her paper route back in 1984.

Cheri’s parents, Dave and Jean Lindsey, asked County Executive Jason Garnar to purchase the building so that it could be removed.

Dave says for many years, he couldn’t bring himself to travel down the street, which is several blocks from his home.

“It will be a relief off our minds. We have been waiting for that house to be gone for many, many years. And it just sits there, haunting us,” says Dave.

Once the acquisition of the property is finalized, the county will put the demolition job out to bid.

Lindsey says he hopes the demolition can be scheduled for March 26th, the anniversary of Cheri’s death, as another way of showing that the community hasn’t forgotten her.