House Republicans respond to Democratic proposal of new police reform bill

WASHINGTON D.C – House Republicans say they’re disappointed with their Democratic colleagues for introducing a police reform bill with zero Republican input.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, some are calling on the Speaker to bring the parties together instead of further dividing Congress.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} People are demanding us to get together.

But New York Congressman Tom Reed says Democrats missed an opportunity for that, when they unveiled the “Justice In Policing Act.”

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} I wish speaker Pelosi had not done what she did with this bill.

Reed says Republicans had no input into the legislation … and he says Republican just won’t support some provisions in the bill – like making it easier for citizens to sue police officers.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} Removing that type of protection where the officers have to have the confidence that when they make those life and death decisions that to me is too far of a slope.

Reed says he’s uncertain if the bill will pass in the House–as is– because of a provision that he says would encourage local governments to gut their police departments.

{House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D/CA} But there are many things we call on our police departments to deal with mental health issues, policing in schools and the rest, that we could re-balance some of our funding to address some of those issues more directly.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} My hope is Nancy Pelosi will look to compromise, look to back off that proposal sit down with us.

Democrats and Republicans seem to agree the moment demands historic change… but it Reed says it remains to be seen if the parties can find common ground.