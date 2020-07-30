House on Surges Street where Cheri Lindsey was murdered comes down

BINGHAMTON, NY – A few tears and a lot of cheers greeted the demolition of a notorious Binghamton house that has caused a local family and the entire neighborhood a lot of sorrow.

Over 100 people watched as Gorick Construction tore down 6 1/2 Sturges Street on the city’s Northside where 12 year-old Cheri Lindsey was raped and murdered in 1984.

Prior to the demolition, supporters released red balloons into the air in recognition of the removal of this painful reminder.

The building had sat vacant for years until Broome County Executive Jason Garnar arranged for the county to purchase and demolish the structure at the request of the Lindsey family.

Many speakers at today’s event noted the amount of support that Cheri’s parents, Dave and Jean Lindsey, provide for area youth sports and other activities in honor of their daughter.

“We’ve done something every year for the last 37 years, to make sure she’s remembered and we have a fundraiser every year raising money. It gives us all the money we need to do what we have to do, and we do quite a bit”, says Dave Lindsey.

Cheri was killed while out collecting money for her paper route.

Jean Lindsey describes her as a bubbly, happy-go-lucky kid.

Dave was an officer with the Binghamton Police Force at the time and Vestal Police Chief John Butler was a sergeant in the Binghamton detective division at the time.

He and his colleague Barry Angel conducted the interview with the killer that broke the case.

“This will never go away. There’s a lot of them, but this was even more important, because a little girl and her father of course. David, he worked with the two of us for many years, and we knew the family. It always strikes closer to home that way”, says Police Chief John Butler.

Jean and her son David Junior, took the first swings at the building prior to the demolition and Jean deposited Cheri’s old newspaper delivery bag inside.

Gorick donated its services and Dave Lindsey says the large turnout was an amazing tribute to Cheri and his family.

The property is expected to be turned into green space.